Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $23.11 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

