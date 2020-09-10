Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter.

MED opened at $174.32 on Thursday. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $183.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

