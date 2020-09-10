32,300 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,613. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

