Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 600 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,263 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,068,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 307,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

