XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893,113 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,237,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

