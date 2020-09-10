Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $833,000 in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.24. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.