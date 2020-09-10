Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 59.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Argus began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

