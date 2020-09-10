Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,016,000 after acquiring an additional 199,111 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of POR opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

