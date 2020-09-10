Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 266,212 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,212 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $389.65 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.60 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 499.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,661,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,195 shares of company stock valued at $106,295,929 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

