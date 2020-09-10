Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

