Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Pentair by 1,712.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 362,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 342,379 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

