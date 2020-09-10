Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.82 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $258.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $40,151.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,695.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total value of $297,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,544 shares of company stock worth $70,098,428. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

