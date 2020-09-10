Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,338 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FWONK stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

