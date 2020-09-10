Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after buying an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after buying an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO opened at $36.94 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.33 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,404. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.