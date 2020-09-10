Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blueprint Medicines Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,508. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

