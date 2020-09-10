Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MYOK. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Myokardia by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Myokardia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

