Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.