Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 17,876 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 408,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $221.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

