Insider Selling: Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 5,264 Shares of Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $1,092,016.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.80. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $232.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.10.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

