Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 23,127 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 23,127 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $1,205,610.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $1,502,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $2,957,435.13.

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40.

On Monday, August 24th, Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $2,380,159.62.

IBKR stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,178,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,299 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

