Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $4,316,900.00 in Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sumit Singh sold 168,947 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $8,052,014.02.

On Monday, June 15th, Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20.

Shares of CHWY opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.44 and a beta of -0.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

