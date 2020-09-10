Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,397 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

QTS stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -210.77 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

