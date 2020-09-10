Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

