Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Julie Bornstein Sells 23,400 Shares of Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Julie Bornstein sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $1,067,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,900.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Redfin by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 290.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

