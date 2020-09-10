Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 13,961 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,565,307.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Five9 stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,728.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

