Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,907,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,694.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWST opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 118,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 508,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $40,616,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

