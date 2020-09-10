Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Insider Sells $5,799,612.15 in Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOCS opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.