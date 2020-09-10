Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after acquiring an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $383,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

