Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.22 Million Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 197.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 731.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 27.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $763,348.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,214,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.76. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

