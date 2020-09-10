Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 66,620 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Uniti Group worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Comerica Bank increased its position in Uniti Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 605.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 108,911 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

