Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

