Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,385 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $537,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 184,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,042,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 207,832 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,067 shares of company stock valued at $30,401,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $186.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.