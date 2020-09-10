WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,578 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

NYSE WCC opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $237,050.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,629,610 shares of company stock worth $58,064,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

