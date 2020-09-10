Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,067 shares of company stock valued at $30,401,637 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.29 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

