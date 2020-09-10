Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,219,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 642,572 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Microsoft worth $2,486,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,067 shares of company stock worth $30,401,637 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.