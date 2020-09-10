We Are One Seven LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,642,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $537,695,000 after purchasing an additional 230,385 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 267,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,074.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,067 shares of company stock worth $30,401,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

