William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $304.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,751 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $304,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 184,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 207,832 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,067 shares of company stock worth $30,401,637. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

