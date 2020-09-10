Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 31,907 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $211.29 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,067 shares of company stock worth $30,401,637 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

