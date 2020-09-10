Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

