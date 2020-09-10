American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,716,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,175,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,170,000 after purchasing an additional 754,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.