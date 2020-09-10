Otter Tail Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research report issued on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTTR has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 275,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 317,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Otter Tail by 115,828.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

