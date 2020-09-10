Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Brady worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Brady Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

