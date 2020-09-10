State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

