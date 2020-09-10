Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,693,000 after buying an additional 10,262,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,557 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 346,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

