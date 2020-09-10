State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.