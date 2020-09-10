Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 7,118 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELS opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

