State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,609 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Crocs worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

