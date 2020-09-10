Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 608 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,818,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $991,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,049.65 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,063.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.25.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.