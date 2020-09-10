Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,054 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $329.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.68.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.