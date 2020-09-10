Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.29 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $313.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.